From Abhinay Deo to Shoojit Sircar, a few from the ad frat take to Bollywood; here’s why

From cracking client briefs, braving pitches and nerve wracking deadlines, and living to tell the tale — a few from the ad frat have turned to films for their creative release. Shinmin Bali takes a look at some of them and what made them move to the Indian Tinseltown, from one seemingly ‘glamorous’ profession to another.

WATCHING Star Wars in 1977-78, when Abhinay Deo was about seven or eight years old, left him taken aback a little. “Films have the power to make you believe that a world like that (Star Wars) exists. If it can do this so convincingly, then for me it is a medium stronger than any that I have known,” he says. “To make somebody’s mind believe for two or three hours that this exists, that was the biggest moment for me.”

Even before joining advertising he was clear about his goal to pursue filmmaking.

Deo wrote his first script at 14 and showed it to his father. His father urged him to finish his education instead. This led him to study architecture and work for a year, post which he joined advertising. Deo finds advertising to be a very structured form of art.

“In India, filmmaking, when I joined it 20 years ago, was formulaic. The making process was not very well defined,” Deo says. He enjoys the spontaneity, a certain level of rawness that filmmaking brings to the table while also admiring the process-centred discipline advertising makes

For Sircar, advertising happened by chance. With a background in theatre, he is more of a film director that an ad filmmaker.

The purpose of creating content is the most important thing for him. “At the end of the day, when you are making a film, you are having a very direct, heart-to-heart conversation with the audience,” he notes. “It’s your own perception, vision and treatment.” The connection, in this case, with the audience is far higher, and so is the recognition. What Sircar takes from advertising is the skill to get casting right, the craft of it, the art direction and the nuance of telling a story — how simple or complex it may be. The two mediums — films and advertising — although both means of communicating ideas, Sircar believes, are not related when it comes down to telling stories.

In advertising, he observes, people who watch your work, know that you are trying to sell them something at the end of the day. “When you start selling, people will respect you as a maker of that content. But the flipside is, people don’t like you.”

A Leo Burnett hand, Tiwari, currently riding on the success of his latest movie, Dangal, saw filmmaking as an alternative way of staying in the field of storytelling while exploring new horizons. What also attracted him was the kind of freedom that it brings.

He no longer felt bound by a tight brief, less time or budget constraints. This, he says, allowed for the exploration of a new creative side which couldn’t be done in advertising. “What advertising taught me and my team is that writing is always to an insight even if it is for an open brief. We tried to utilise our learnings on human behaviour while creating certain scenes,” he says. He and his team now excel at optimising all available scenes without trying too hard. He credits this to the discipline, craft and understanding of human behaviour picked up from his days in advertising.

Being a director has made him more careful though, especially about time. “The budgets in advertising, compared to the duration for which you shoot, are pretty decent. They are decent in Bollywood as well but certainly not as luxurious as in advertising,” he observes. “It also has to do with the time for which you get to shoot. In advertising, you can shoot for a 45-second ad within two days. In a feature film, on an average you shoot for two to three minutes in a day.”

He reminisces about his father reluctantly agreeing to his decision of joining advertising. “When Chillar Party got the National Award, the pride on my father’s face was a nod of appreciation,” he recalls.