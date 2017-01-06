Freshdesk buys data integration co Pipemonk

The latest acquisition, Freshdesk’s seventh in the last 16 months, is part of the overall strategy to create an ecosystem of interlinked Freshdesk and third-party products for businesses. (Website)

Chennai-headquartered cloud-based customer engagement software solutions provider Freshdesk on Thursday announced the acquisition of Pipemonk, the Bengaluru-based data integration platform that allows companies to synchronize and move data amongst multiple cloud apps. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The latest acquisition, Freshdesk’s seventh in the last 16 months, is part of the overall strategy to create an ecosystem of interlinked Freshdesk and third-party products for businesses. With over 90% of organizations in the US currently using a cloud computing service, more and more businesses are finding themselves with a specialized bouquet of solutions that suit their needs rather than a one-size-fits all solution.

According to Freshdesk, the increasing adoption of SaaS and various cloud services often leads to the creation of information silos creating fragmentation of data across apps. This lack of visibility and automation can slow down and inhibit business, a growing problem that Pipemonk set out to solve.

Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshdesk said: “The Pipemonk team will enhance Freshdesk’s capabilities to integrate within our own products as well as external products. Having your apps talk to each other and enabling seamless flow of data plays an important role in any business today, and we at Freshdesk are focused on making that workflow process simple for our customers.”

Pipemonk’s technology makes it very simple to deeply integrate any two SaaS products. Using their platform, companies can integrate their business apps in a matter of minutes, said Freshdesk.

Satya Padmanabham, co-founder of Pipemonk said : “Integration software has been traditionally complex, requiring a long onboarding process and requiring many engineering hours to have it done well.

It can also prove to be very expensive.”

At Freshdesk, the Pipemonk team will work on strengthening the integrations between the Freshdesk suite of products as well as expand third party integrations for each of the Freshdesk products, thus cutting down the need for multiple logins, multiple amounts of data entry, and allowing instant and seamless access to dynamic data across products.

“With the Pipemonk platform, we made it possible for even non-engineers to configure and run an integration in a matter of minutes. That’s how simple and efficient we’ve made the entire process,” said Padmanabham.

Pipemonk is a cloud data integration platform which enables small businesses to automate their data flow across cloud business solutions. It integrates multiple SaaS apps like e-commerce, accounting, CRM, marketing, helpdesk & automate data transfer between them in minutes. The company was founded in 2014 (formerly known as ZapStitch) by Satya Padmanabham and Ravi Madabhushi and had raised $2.1 million in funding from Helion and Orios Venture Partners. The Pipemonk platform serves more than 400 clients across the world.

Freshdesk in November 2016 had raised $55 million in Series F funding, led by new investor, Sequoia Capital India along with existing investor, Accel, taking the total funds raised to the tune of $149 million.