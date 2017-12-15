Fresh off wedding with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to endorse Too Yumm snacks

Indian skipper Virat Kohli to endorse ‘Too Yumm’ snacks (YouTube grab)

He just got married to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is on top of all popularity charts in India. And it has now emerged he has bagged yet another major brand. It has emerged that in a bid to scale up its FMCG business, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has roped in the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for its packaged snacking brand, ‘Too Yumm.’ The announcement has been made through a national campaign with the tagline “Eat Lot, Fikar Not!”. Apparently, both the brand and Virat Kohli believe and share the same philosophy of propagating a healthy lifestyle. Citing a huge opportunity in the healthy snack market owing to changing consumer preference towards a healthy diet, Guiltfree Industries Limited, the FMCG division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, launched Too Yumm! earlier this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Chairman Sanjiv Goenka said, "The contract with Kohli is for two years and currently limited to this brand (Too Yumm), but we may explore a future relationship with him for other FMCG categories as and when we enter them." The advertisement campaign went on-air today that features Virat Kohli binging on Too Yumm! at different situations, all the time, with people around him wondering how he always manages to Look Too Yumm!. Virat explains that these products are really healthy and really binge-worthy so everyone can "Eat Lot, Fikar Not!"

Goenka said the company has two of its own plants making FMCG products as of now, by virtue of its acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in Gujarat-based snack maker Apricot Foods. The company has set an ambitious target of more than Rs 500 crore from the FMCG business next fiscal year and is setting up the first FMCG greenfield manufacturing plant in Telangana at an investment of Rs 200 crore.

This is not the first collaboration of the group with the Indian skipper. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka jointly partnered to create a platform to honour exceptional performances, in line with their vision to support the development of Indian Sports. Virat Kohli, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, is a strong believer in eating right and staying fit.