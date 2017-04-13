Fresh NBW against Vijay Mallya in Fera violation matter

The court asked the agency to file a progress report on the issue within two months and posted the matter for further hearing on November 8. (Reuters)

A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an open ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against United Breweries chairman Vijay Mallya for evading summons in a Fera violation case. An ‘open-ended NBW’ does not carry a time limit for execution unlike NBW. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass issued open ended NBW after the Enforcement Directorate sought more time as the NBW issued on November 4 last year has not been executed so far.

The court asked the agency to file a progress report on the issue within two months and posted the matter for further hearing on November 8. Earlier the judge had warned the businessman of initiating coercive process against him had for deliberately evading courts summon order and stalling proceedings.

The CMM had said that “he has no inclination whatsoever to come to this court and appear here… He has scant regard for the law of the land. He further added that “it appears that accused is not willing to take any steps to return to India.”

The 2000 case related to alleged violation by Mallya of provisions of the erstwhile Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) in arranging funds to advertise his company’s liquor products abroad. Mallya has been summoned on four previous occasions for questioning in connection with a contract signed in December 1995 with London-based firm Benetton Formula for promotion of the Kingfisher brand abroad.

According to ED, Mallya had allegedly paid $200,000 to a British firm for displaying the Kingfisher logo in the Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998. It had claimed that the money was allegedly paid without prior approval from RBI in violation of FERA norms.