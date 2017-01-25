FreeCharge now makes shopping at Indira Gandhi International Airport a cashless experience

If the note ban was a small step for India’s economy, it was one giant leap forward for e-wallet firms. (Reuters)

Shopping at Indira Gandhi International Airport would now be completely cashless and easy. You just need your mobile and you don’t even require internet. Just download the FreeCharge app and avail cashback offers and save upto four dollars while shopping essentials at the airport. This is all the more possible because FreeCharge, digital wallet and payments firm has partnered with Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt Ltd, a duty free retail space for cashless payments option for international flyers.

On Wednesday, FreeCharge announced the tie up with DDFSPL enabling e-wallet payments for passengers traveling international destinations. The IGI airport and other paymens across 1500 brands and around 43000 products like perfumes, cosmetics, skin care, destination, fashion and exotic chocolates can be paid for through Freecharge. Brands like Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Swarovski, Police, Sekonda, Henleys, Godiva, Lindt amongst a plethora of others are under it banner.

To pay for these products one needs to enter his phone number at the Point of Sale machine and provide the on-the-go-pin that will ping in the FreeCharge app. Since FreeCharge sends an OTG pin, one doesn’t have to worry if your internet pack got used up suddenly.

Sudeep Tandon, chief business officer, FreeCharge said, “We want consumers across the country to experience FreeCharge payments right from the ‘kirana’ stores to shopping malls. Through the partnership, we are enabling FreeCharge as a payment option for International travellers and flyers at the IGI airport and hope to ease their payment experience across the Delhi Duty Free stores.”

Delhi Duty Free, which spreads over an area of 60,000 square feet and potentially witnesses 30,000 international passengers walking by on a daily basis has a great business potential for the partners to serve the international commuters.

Abhijit Das, head-marketing, Delhi Duty Free said, “Post demonetisation, customers seek different modes of payment and wallets are one among them. Other major benefits would be cash back offers from FreeCharge which will lead to nearly $4 saving making many purchases cheapest in region.”