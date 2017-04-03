Fraud in Unitech: Delhi court extends police remand of MD Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra till April 6

A Delhi Court on Monday extended police remand of Unitech Ltd MD Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra till April 6.

A Delhi Court on Monday extended police remand of Unitech Ltd MD Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra till April 6. It has been learned that the extension was sought by Economic Offences Wing to seize documents from them. Earlier on April 1, Ajay and Sanjay Chandra were sent to police custody till April 3 by a Delhi court in an alleged fraud case related to a Gurugram-based real estate project. Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg sent both the accused to two-day police custody after the probe agency said that their custodial interrogation was required to find out the alleged money trail, beneficiaries of the transactions and recovery of project related documents and other evidence.

In its plea, the probe agency had sought three days remand of both the accused, claiming they were not cooperating in the investigation.

The counsel for the accused, however, opposed the remand plea, saying the police has already searched the premises of the accused and they cannot be forced to give any incriminating evidence against them.

He urged the court to send the accused to judicial custody, saying the arrest was not required.

The counsel claimed that police was submitting different facts regarding the ongoing probe before the trial court and the high court.

“Before the high court they say probe is complete, while here they are saying it is still on,” he told the court.

He said that the accused were ready to make a statement before the court that they knew nothing more than what they already told the police till now, adding that only a few customers had problems while most were happy with the project.

According to police, the case was registered on July 31, 2015 in compliance of July 27, 2015 order passed by a Delhi court on the complaint of Delhi residents Arun Bedi and his mother Urmila Bedi.

They alleged that they were induced by the firm to book the flat in August 2011 in the residential project named ‘Wild Flowers Country’ in Gurugram for floors by the name Anthea Floors for total consideration of Rs 57.34 lakh.

They had alleged that after passing of stipulated time, the builder had not delivered the possession, adding that the firm, in connivance with others, cheated the public at large.

Later, 90 more complaints were received against the firm for the same project which were clubbed with the present FIR.

The agency claimed that around Rs 363 crore was collected by the firm, out of which over Rs 35 crore was received from 91 complainants who are part of the present complaint.

(With agency inputs)