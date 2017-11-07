FPIs continue to acquire investment limits in G-Secs

In the previous auction, FPIs had bid for limits worth Rs 7,816 crore against a notified amount of Rs 4,954 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to show interest in central government securities even as they acquired all the available limits during Monday’s auction. Foreign investors put in bids worth Rs 3,666 crore against a notified amount of Rs 2,169 crore. In the previous auction, FPIs had bid for limits worth Rs 7,816 crore against a notified amount of Rs 4,954 crore. The highest bid on Monday’s auction stood at 7 basis points while the cut-off stood at 4.5 basis points. Compared with this, the previous auction saw the highest bid at 4.5 basis points against a cut-off of 3.06 basis points.

The total number of bidders this time stood at 42 compared with 58 in the last auction.