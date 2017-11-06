Former Infosys exec Ashok Vemuri among front-runners for new CEO role

Infosys said that the process of identifying the next CEO and shareholder consultation outreach have been initiated and are progressing well in an exchange filing last month. (Image: Reuters)

Ashok Vemuri, the current CEO of CEO Xerox Corporation’s Business process outsourcing unit is among front-runners to lead Infosys Ltd, ET Now reported citing sources. In August 2013, Ashok Vemuri who was Infosys’ highest paid Indian executive back then, quit the company. Back then, Mr. Ashok Vemuri, who was the head of the company’s operations in the Americas and also the global head of manufacturing and engineering services, was widely considered to be a strong contender for position of CEO, and was expected to replace SD Shibulal. Previously, Ashok Vemuri had also helmed iGATE Corp, which is now owned by Capgemini.

ET Now reported that Ashok Vemuri’s familiarity with Infosys’ culture as well as Nandan Nilekani’s support are two major factors favouring his likely appointment as the new CEO. “Vemuri’s understanding of the Infosys culture and leadership roles in American offices are some of the qualities that make him an ideal candidate for the position of the Infosys CEO,” said the report. Global executive search firm Egon Zehnder, which has been asked to hire the CEO along with the Infosys’s Nominations Committee, has been pursuing Vemuri for the top job over the past two weeks, say media reports.

“Ashok is an extraordinary leader and has a lot of experience in building a business. He has the ability to talk to CEOs of global corporations and sell to them on equal terms,” T.V. Mohandas Pai, a former director at Infosys who worked with Vemuri for several years had said after Ashok Vemuri’s exit from Infosys in 2013, adding, “He is certainly CEO material, wherever he goes.”

In a stock exchange filing last month, Infosys said that the process of identifying the next CEO and shareholder consultation outreach have been initiated and are progressing well. Finding the right leader is one among the top priorities of Nandan Nilekani. In August this year, Nandan Nilekani said, “We are very confident on the search, we have a large pool of internal and external candidates.” The company has planned a global hunt to recruit the candidate with the right skill sets.