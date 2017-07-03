Former Infosys CEO Nandan Nilekani and Venture Capital veteran Sanjeev Aggarwal launch new scale up platform

Fundamentum, a platform created for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, will extend its corpus to 0 million if good opportunities come along, it said in a statement. (Reuters)

Former Infosys CEO Nandan Nilekani has partnered with venture capital veteran Sanjeev Aggarwal to launch a new scale up platform, ‘The Fundamentum Partnership’, with an initial corpus of $100 million. Fundamentum, a platform created for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, will extend its corpus to $200 million if good opportunities come along, it said in a statement here. The capital and entrepreneurial acumen from the two founders will be bolstered by bringing on board the leading entrepreneurs, who will invest in the fund and act as mentors for the portfolio companies, it said.

“India continues to be blessed with phenomenal entrepreneurial talent and the attempt with this platform will be to see how we can amplify their success. At Fundamentum, we are committed to building companies to last, with speed and at scale,” Nilekani said in a statement. Aggarwal and Nilekani said they will not be charging management fee or carried interest on the fund.

Going forward, Nilekani will not do any more direct start-up investments and Fundamentum will be the sole platform for engaging with the start-up world. He will be actively engaged in selecting and mentoring the companies. Sanjeev along with other co-founders will continue to actively manage Helion’s portfolio.

The capital will also be contributed by a select set of long term institutional investors. It will lead investment rounds from $10 million to $25 million in companies that have an initial momentum and are looking to scale up. The company will focus on consumer technology businesses, particularly ventures that are solving unique Indian problems, it said. A portion of its capital will also go into investments in enterprise technology and outsourcing companies serving global corporations.