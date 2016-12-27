Forget queues, get SIM cards at your doorstep

The web and app-based platform will also facilitate activation of the SIM cards. (Reuters)

10digi, a start-up backed by IT firm SoftAge Information Technology, today launched a new service to help customers get mobile SIM cards delivered at their doorstep free of cost. The web and app-based platform will also facilitate activation of the SIM cards. Besides, users will be able to choose service providers and compare type of plans as well. Currently, the company works with Vodafone, Idea Cellular and Tata Teleservices and said it is in discussion with others like Airtel.

“Users just have to visit 10digi platform, request for a connection and go through the documents availability section. Once the request is made, our mobile retailer will arrive at the time specified by the user to collect the documents and deliver the SIM,” 10digi co-founder and CTO Sherjil Ozair said.

While the service is free, they can get services like photocopy (of identity/address proofs) and photograph for a nominal charge, he added. Asked about the company’s business model, Ozair said it will get a fee from telecom operators for every subscriber that it signs up.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





“We plan to expand the services to 135 cities by March 2018. By then, we should have a turnover of Rs 250 crore,” he said, adding that the company will invest Rs 2 crore to enhance its presence in Delhi-NCR.

Ozair claimed that using the company’s platform, customers can get their SIM activated within 4 hours for prepaid connections, and within 8 hours for postpaid connections as compared to the current process which takes anywhere from 8-48 hours.

Also, the company said it is hiring about 500 people to undertake the role of mobile SIM retailers, who will deliver the SIMs and this number will be gradually ramped up.