Forex reserves drop to $398.739 billion as on Nov 3

Gold reserves fell by $573.60 million to $20.66 billion. Special drawing rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund rose by $1.4 million from the previous week to $1.49 billion. SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF and allocated to its members in proportion of their quota at the IMF. The Reserve Position in the IMF rose by $2.2 million to $2.26 billion.