Ford India today reported 5.43 per cent jump in total sales to 20,828 units in June this year. The company had sold 19,754 units in the same month of last year, Ford India said in a statement. Domestic sales were, however, down 35.06 per cent to 6,149 units last month as against 9,469 units in June last year, it said. Exports during the month grew by 42.72 per cent to 14,679 units as compared to 10,285 units in June 2016, it added.

