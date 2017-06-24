Ford India recalls Fiesta, Figo models for faulty steering hose

Ford India on Friday announced the recalling of 39,315 units of Ford Fiesta Classic and the previous generation Ford Figo vehicles for faulty power assisted steering hose. (Reuters)

Ford India on Friday announced the recalling of 39,315 units of Ford Fiesta Classic and the previous generation Ford Figo vehicles for faulty power assisted steering hose. The company said that it is voluntarily inspecting these models, made at its Chennai plant between 2004 and 2012. “Ford India, through its dealers, will replace the high pressure power assisted steering hose on all affected vehicles,” the carmaker said in a statement. It may be recalled that Ford India had recalled over 166,000 units of Figo and Fiesta Classic models in September 2013 to rectify faulty rear twist beam and the power steering hose. Ford India has seen a series of recalls of late. In early 2016 the company had recalled around 42,300 units of the new generation of hatchback Figo and compact sedan Figo Aspire to fix a software glitch that could lead to malfunctioning of airbags during a collision.

In mid-2016, the company recalled 48,700 units of its popular compact SUV EcoSport to rectify faulty fuel and brake lines as well as rear seat backrest. Later during the same year, it recalled 20,752 of its popular compact sports utility vehicle EcoSport over concerns of fuel and vapour line corrosion in the long term.

Almost all the manufacturers have been recalling vehicles for deficiency in their vehicles owing to industry body SIAM’s diktat to go for a voluntary recall system. Indian auto makers have recalled close to 2.5 million vehicles citing safety concerns between 2012 and 2016. Ford India has reported a 36% increase in total sales to 23,503 units in May as against 17,279 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales were up 16.64% to 6,742 units in May as against 5,780 units in May last year. Exports during the month grew 45.76% to 16,761 units.