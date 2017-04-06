Ford, GM and Volkswagen drive growth from exports

Ford, for instance has substantially increased exports of Figo (hatchback) and Aspire (compact sedan) in FY 17. (Reuters)

Foreign auto firms including Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen, which operate in India but may not be selling high volumes in the domestic market, are doing well on the export front.

Ford, for instance has substantially increased exports of Figo (hatchback) and Aspire (compact sedan) in FY 17. Earlier, the company was exporting only its compact SUV, Ecosport.

During April-February for FY17, exports of Figo increased by a whopping 208.52% y-o-y to 44,560 units and the same for Aspire jumped by 186.61% y-o-y to 26,076 units. Ford launched Aspire in August 2015 and the refreshed version of Figo the same year.

The exports of Ecosport during April-February period declined marginally by 2.05% y-o-y to 71,701 units but this maybe because the vehicle is doing well in the domestic market. In March, the total exports of Ford increased by 18.28% y-o-y to 16,132 units.

General Motors has seen its domestic volumes decrease substantially in the last five years, as a result of which it has shut down one of it manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat. However, the company has increased the exports of its hatchback Beat from its plant in Talegaon in Maharashtra in FY17.

During April-February, exports of Beat to Mexico increased by 111.62% y-o-y to 64,823 units.

German car maker Volkswagen’s volumes in the domestic market also started to decline in the aftermath of the diesel emission crisis and domestic volumes are yet to recover. In the above mentioned period the export of Volkswagen’s Vento increased by 12.5% to 63,575 units while the same for Polo increased by 8.68% y-o-y to 12,483 units. French car maker Renault has also started exporting its popular compact car Kwid from India and export volumes stood at 8,648 units in FY17 compared to just 37 units during the corresponding period in FY 16.

Though Kwid sells almost an average of 10,000 units in the domestic market none of the other products have managed to become a volume driver for the company.

Japanese car maker Nissan on the other hand has always been focused on exporting its products from India. Exports of Micra (a hatchback) decreased slightly by 4.98% y-o-y to 65,944 units during the April to February period. The company also exported 23,640 units of Sunny (sedan) during the same period. Apart from this, Nissan has also started exporting Datsun Redi-go from its plant in Chennai during FY17.

Apart from these player, Hyundai Motor India – the country’s second largest car maker – continues to be the largest car exporter from India. Grand i10 (a hatchback) and Creta (a compact SUV) are two of the most exported vehicles of Hyundai.