Forbes billionaires list 2018: No surprise, Mukesh Ambani remains richest Indian but jumps 14 places globally

India has 19 more names this year in comparison to the last year.

Forbes has come out with its latest list of richest billionaires in the world for 2018. This year, India features 121 billionaires with chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani leading the list among Indian billionaires, according to Forbes’ billionaires list 2018. India has 19 more names this year in comparison to the last year in the annual list released online by Forbes, the popular American business magazine. In 2018, Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, has turned richer by $16.9 billion with assets of $40.1 billion. In the list of 2,208 billionaires worldwide, Mukesh Ambani has moved up to the 19th rank globally. He was ranked 33rd with asset worth of $23.2 billion in 2017 in the annual list compiled by Forbes.

Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro Limited, has moved to the spot of second richest in India this year surpassing Lakshmi Mittal, the global steel magnate. Globally, he has climbed to 50th rank with $18.8 billion from the 72nd with $14.9 billion in 2017. Lakshmi Mittal stands third in the list among billionaire Indians with $18.5 billion. His assets are clocked at $16.4 billion in 2017. He ranks 62nd on the global list this time as compared to 56th last time.

Veteran investor Radhakishan Damani, boosted by the listing of his supermarket chain D-Mart in March last year, who stood at rank 12 in India in the October list of Forbes with a net worth of $9.3 billion, stands at number 8 this time with a net worth of $10 billion. Hinduja Brothers who stood at rank 4 last time are no longer in the list of richest 10 Indians who have a net worth of over $8 billion. Gautam Adani has move to rank 9 this time with net worth of $9.7 billion.

Richest Indian women

Savitri Jindal of Jindal steel and power conglomerate remains the richest Indian woman followed by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Jindal is ranked 176th and Mazumdar-Shaw at 629 with asset worth of $8.8 billion and $3.6 billion globally.

Youngest Indian businessman

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the youngest Indian in the list. The 39-year old fintech entrepreneur ranks 1,394th globally with $1.7 billion.