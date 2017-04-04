For Adobe, the most traction is in some of the large business groups: Brad Rencher, EVP and GM

At the Adobe Digital Marketing Summit 2017 held in Las Vegas recently, Adobe launched its Experience Cloud which includes Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud.

At the Adobe Digital Marketing Summit 2017 held in Las Vegas recently, Adobe launched its Experience Cloud which includes Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud. The artificial intelligence feature which is a part of the Adobe Cloud platform — Adobe Sensei — was also announced at the Summit with a demonstration. In function, Adobe Experience Cloud further integrates with Creative Cloud and Document Cloud.

Brad Rencher, EVP and general manager, Adobe, told FE that in the Indian market the overall uptake of Adobe’s Cloud products has been across the board. “But the most traction is in some of the large business groups that are very diversified,” he said. “We have players like Reliance Industries looking to integrate data across various sections to provide a better customer experience.” Kulmeet Bawa, managing director, South Asia, Adobe, spoke about the largely traditional offline brands coming around to use technology to provide experiences. He said, “First, omni-channel has become the buzzword everywhere. Second, the big, market leading yet ‘traditional’ brands in India are aiming to have a single view of the customer. Then third, comes serving relevant experiences.”

India, although not as digitally developed as Western markets, is not very far behind, added Bawa. Adobe has one thirds of its R&D facilities (this includes research on Sensei) based out of India in addition to the global delivery centres and engineering centres. Bawa noted that traditional, legacy brands are reinventing their view of the business with a new outlook of ‘all commerce is e-commerce’. “So we are seeing traditional brands in that sense saying that if you have solved it for, say, a Sephora or an Adidas or a Puma globally, can you solve it for us in India as well?” he added.

So far, Adobe has provided solutions to customers like Flipkart, ShopClues and MakeMyTrip. In media, Adobe also helped digitise Malayalam Manorama’s functions. With telcos, Adobe started with Airtel; in aviation, it was Indigo and Spicejet. “Financial services is a big sector for us,” Bawa added. “While this is where we started out, we are now deeper into BFSI and retail (especially traditional). Education is a place where we are building a market in India for us, which is not something we have done enough.”

On whether Adobe’s latest offerings would be suited more towards digitally developed markets, Jeff Allen, senior director — product marketing, Adobe Analytics, responded saying, “The concept is core bundles of tech and then add-ons.” where add-ons would be on an à la carte basis. Allen added that Adobe also has a role to play in helping brands actualise their omni-channel ambitions. “Omni-channel is really hard because every company has its own data models. We, together with Microsoft, are bringing the experience which is much more extensive where brands can think about data,” he said.

“Once data is stored in systems in a common architecture, you can build interfaces and that can help brands approach omni-channel in a better way. Right now, omni-channel is about a lot of heavy lifting. That is where the standard data structure will help.” The event saw 12,000 attendees.

(Travel for this report was sponsored by Adobe)