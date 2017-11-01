Food Memories startup: Get connected to your favourite dishes even far from home

(From left) Founders of Food Memories Sandip Shah, Harmitsingh Sikh and Malav Desia.

By Vimukt Dave

People living far away from home invariably crave for their local cuisines. Three Ahmedabad-based friends got together to connect such people with their favourite dishes through Food Memories, a start-up which offers local food specialities. Harmitsingh Sikh, Malav Desia and Sandip Shah launched Food Memories in September 2016 with an initial investment of Rs 60 lakh. Within a year the start-up has generated revenue of Rs 1.10 crore. An online marketplace for authentic geographically unique Indian foods with shelf life of five days and more, Food Memories acts as an aggregator platform for renowned brands and delicacies of Indian food industry as well as deliver the same to customers in India and abroad. “Today, we see huge migration of professionals from different parts of India. There is also an ever-growing Indian and South Asian diaspora in Europe, Americas, Africa and within Asia. Festivals and food are our most important link to our culture and roots,” says Malav Desai, chief operating officer, Food Memories.

“The idea behind Food Memories is that a person sitting in any part of the world must be able to relish authentic flavours that connect with his native food and culture, which makes it a wholesome business proposition.” Food Memories has tied up with 200 iconic food brands in India and is planning to join hands with 300 new vendors across the country by end of 2018. Through these vendors, Food Memories is offering more than 2,500 items and so far it has delivered to nearly 7,500 customers in India and about 1,300 customers abroad. The number of orders has increased to 50-55 a day against 5-7 a day a year ago.

Says Harmitsingh Sikh, founder and chief executive officer of Food Memories, “We had travelled extensively across the country and identified famous native, region specific delicacies and respective vendors of repute. We have essentially removed the barriers of location and physical presence for these iconic vendors who already enjoy tremendous popularity for their delicacies in their specific region, and have made these foods available for their customers anywhere in the world.”

The start-up is now in the process of raising seed funding of about Rs 1.5 crore for further expansion. It has also entered the corporate gift segment and by end of December 2018, hopes to generate revenue of Rs 10 crore. Sikh adds, “We are planing to raise Rs 1.5 crore for our online and offline business. We are doing well online and are now focusing on offline business, that is corporate gifting. We will use this fund for marketing and advertisement, mainly in digital media. Also we are planning to appoint representatives in major cities of India.”