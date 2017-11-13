Focus on strengthening offline retail, customer expansion: Motorola

Motorola today launched moto x4 for Rs 20,999 onwards. (Photo from Twitter)

Handset maker Motorola today said it will continue to focus on expanding its retail presence and introducing more premium devices into the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market.

Motorola, which competes with brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo and others in India, today launched ‘moto x4’ for Rs 20,999 onwards.

“We continue to focus on expanding our offline retail presence through Moto Hubs. Also, we want to bring in premium devices and bring great customer experience,” Motorola Mobility India MD Sudhin Mathur told PTI.

He cited IDC data saying the company ranked as the third largest smartphone player in the country with nine per cent market share of the total shipments in the July-September 2017 quarter.

He, however, did not name the top two players. IDC is yet to make the data public.