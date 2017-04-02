Focus on small industries, village development: Subramanian Swamy

“Today we need revolutionary thinking and we need to use agriculture and small-scale industry to develop our economy, so that we are at the top of world economy,” he said. (Reuters)

Our country would have developed much more had we focussed on ‘Gram Vikas’ and small industries, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said here today. “The countries like Japan and China developed because they focussed on small-scale industries. Our focus should have been on Gram Vikas (development of villages) and small-scale industries,” said Swamy while delivering the Late Vikram Sathe Memorial lecture on ‘Roles of Bank in MSME for employment generation’ at Vasantrao Deshpande hall here. “This sector (small scale industry) needs to be encouraged and promoted if we want to beat China,” he said. “Today we need revolutionary thinking and we need to use agriculture and small-scale industry to develop our economy, so that we are at the top of world economy,” he said.

“The small-scale industry generates maximum employment in the country. Around 10 crore jobs are generated by this sector,” said Swamy. This sector contributes 8 per cent to our GDP, he said, adding it even supplied components for the recent satellites sent by ISRO. “If we want to improve our economy small-scale industry must be promoted and provided with funds and loans for small scale startups,” he said.

On the issue of cow slaughter, Swamy said the Indian cow breeds are the best in the world and they are not found anywhere else. “I have placed a Bill in the Parliament demanding death sentence for cow slaughter and this Bill will be discussed in the coming days. “I will also be meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday to enact this Bill in his state,” said Swamy.