Focus is on ensuring comfort of clients under new leadership: TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan said the company is focussing on ensuring clients are comfortable with the changes the company witnessed in the past few months. (Website)

Rajesh Gopinathan, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said continuity of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman is providing an extended transition window for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported ET Now. The former CEO of TCS and Chairman designate of India’s largest business house Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran will soon be reportedly appointed as the chairman of all the listed companies in the group in the coming weeks. The appointments of Chandrasekaran and Gopinathan has been done amid the hubbub of the much controversial public spat between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry following the latter’s sacking as the chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. The decision came on January 12, this year.

One of the youngest CEOs of Tata Group, Gopinathan said that the focus of TCS is to ensure comfort of its clients under the new leadership. In an iteraction with ET Now, he said that the company is focussing on ensuring clients are comfortable with the changes the company witnessed in the past few months. Soon after the removal of Mistry, there has been a constant rift between him and and the Group with one blaming other for fraud and wrong-doing. In between all this, the new TCS official said he is also looking forward to bring positive changes in the company. Gopinathan said he is working for increasing transperancy and primarily focusing for making people take decision on their own.

You may also like to watch:

Earlier, Gopinathan had said the former CEO Chandrasekaran is deeply attached with TCS and that it will take time to complete the handover formalities. He was in Davos to attend annual meeting of World Economic Forum.