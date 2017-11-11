Flipkart’s MarQ TVs sales hit 5000 units mark

Home-grown e-commerce firm Flipkart, which launched televisions under its private label brand MarQ in October this year, claims to have sold 5,000 units till date. (Image: Reuters)

Home-grown e-commerce firm Flipkart, which launched televisions under its private label brand MarQ in October this year, claims to have sold 5,000 units till date. Of the total number of units sold, 60% are 32-inch LED TV, while the rest are 24-inch ones. The company had roped in appliance and mobile phone manufacturer Dixon Technologies to manufacture TV sets at its facility in Dehradun. The two had announced their partnership in October for designing and manufacturing products such as TVs and washing machines under the MarQ brand. “TV is an important and big category on Flipkart and the idea is to further grow the category by introducing larger screens sizes,” said Adarsh Menon, VP and head, private labels, Flipkart.

According to Flipkart, there are plans to introduce three-four more screens up to 40 inch, which would be priced 10-15% lesser when compared with competition. While the e-tailer sells 24-inch HD LED TV set for `8,999, the 32-inch HD-ready LED TV is sold at `11,999. The e-tailer claims that like other products, the MarQ range of televisions are also sold on the platform through sellers. These sellers license the brand from the company, which charges a fee from them. Asked if MarQ will cannibalise its partnerships with other brands, Menon disagreed. “We work with multiple brands and offer a wide range to customers. Depending on their requirement and preference, they will choose.”