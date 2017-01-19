Flipkart unveils SOS button for field staff via mobile app

Nanjunda Swamy, a 29-year old delivery man was murdered by a Bengaluru gym instructor in December allegedly as he did not have R11,999 for the Redmi Note 3 smartphone. (Reuters)

Flipkart on Wednesday unveiled Project Nanjunda, a SOS button in the field executive’s Mobile app. The Nanjunda Button brings a new set of enhanced safety standards for Flipkart’s field workforce and will enable field executives to raise an alarm in the event of an emergency. The project has been named after the deceased employee Nanjunda Swamy, who passed away in tragic circumstances recently in Bengaluru.

In an emergency, a field executive can trigger a SOS by pressing the Nanjunda button, which sends SMS and Email notifications alerting the hub-in-charge and nearest executives. To operate this feature, only mobile network connectivity is required, and not mobile data connectivity.