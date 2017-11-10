Flipkart to expand MarQ TV portfolio

sked if MarQ will cannibalise its partnerships with other brands, Menon disagreed. (Reuters)

E-commerce major Flipkart, which launched televisions last month under its private label ‘MarQ’, will expand its TV portfolio by introducing newer models in the 40-inch category, a top company official said. The Bengaluru-based company is betting big on private labels to boost its business across categories. These include the likes of SmartBuy (electronics and other items), Billion (smartphone) and Metronaut (men’s wear). Flipkart also sells microwave ovens under the MarQ brand. “We launched televisions under MarQ in October this year and in about three weeks, MarQ TVs already have a five per cent share of the TVs that we sell on our platform,” Flipkart Vice President and Head of Private Labels Adarsh Menon said. He added that the company is looking at expanding its portfolio with wider screens. “We started with 24 and 32-inch displays. We are looking at expanding our range, we will bring in a 40-inch display in the next few months,” he said. Like other products, the ‘MarQ’ range of televisions are also sold on Flipkart’s platform through sellers. These sellers licence the brand from the company, which charges a fee from the sellers.

The television sets are manufactured by Dixon Technologies India at their facility in Dehradun. The two had announced their partnership in October for designing and manufacturing products like TVs and washing machines under the MarQ brand. Menon said television is a large category for Flipkart and is growing at a strong pace.

“The proposition with MarQ is Better possible today ie one doesn’t have to wait to buy a premium product. MarQ televisions have the best-in-class features but priced 10-15 per cent lower than competition,” he added.

Asked if MarQ will cannibalise its partnerships with other brands, Menon disagreed. “We work with multiple brands and offer a wide range to customers. Depending on their requirement and preferance, they will choose,” he said.