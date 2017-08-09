Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale: You can avail minimum 71 pct off on these items

E-commerce company Flipkart’s The Big Freedom Sale is offering minimum 71 per cent off on certain items catering to fashion, lifestyle and home. Apart from the smartphones, laptops, and TV, you can check out these products being sold for the much lesser price but only for three days. Here are the items you can buy:
Bharat Lifestyle Italia Fabric 3 Seater (Sofa)
Price: Rs 11,549
Moonbow AP-A8400UIN Portable Room Air Purifier
Price: Rs 3,699
Panipat Textile Hub Plain Bed/Sleeping Pillow
Price: Rs 899
Nova NHT 1086 Trimmer For Men
Price: Rs 799
Bingo U8 Smartwatch
Extra Rs 150 off
Price: Rs 649
Nova Temperature Control Professional NHS 870 Hair Straightener
Price: Rs 499
Rock Power Banks
Price: Rs 499
Also Read | Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale: Check top offers you can avail on Redmi Note 4, Google Pixel XL, Moto C Plus, iPhone 6 and other smartphones
Auto Hub Two Wheeler Cover for Universal For Bike
Flat 95 per cent off
Price: Rs 329
Four Star Foldable Hot & Cold 1200W FST 2100 Hair Dryer
Price: Rs 349
Nova NHT 1047 BL Trimmer For Men
Price: Rs 349
USB cables
Price: Rs 99
Other items that are priced at 71 per cent off are children’s clothing, men and women’s footwear, men and women’s clothing, women’s bags, wall clocks, door mats, name based mugs, hand tools, plant seeds, printer inks, cookware sets, sports & fitness gear, towels , backpacks, wall decor, jewellery.