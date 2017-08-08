Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale from tomorrow, minimum 71 pct off on 71st Independence Day; check best offers here

Flipkart is offering a sneak peek of the upcoming sale and the prices are competitive. (Flipkart)

Gear up for Flipkart’s Independence Day sale which starts tomorrow and will end on August 11. There is a 10 per cent instant discount for all products if you use HDFC bank’s debit or credit cards. Flipkart claims that the Redmi Note 4 is on sale for the first time and there is an extra Rs 1,000 waiver over regular exchange value. Flipkart is offering a sneak peek of the upcoming sale and the prices are competitive. There are heavy discounts on phones like Google Pixel XL which is priced at Rs 48,999, down from Rs 67,000. The Lenovo K5 Note will be sold at Rs 9,999 in the next three days instead of Rs 12,499. iPhone 6 32 GB is also on sale but the slashed price has been withheld till tomorrow.

The sale is for fashion and lifestyle as well, with discounts up to 70 per cent on women’s clothing and 60 per cent on men’s clothing. All the lifestyle products have discounted rates ranging between 50 and 80 per cent minimum, according to the website. The television sets on discount include Sony Bravia HD Ready LED Smart TV 32 inch, Vu UHD Smart LED TV 45 inch and Onida Full HD LED Smart TV 43 inches. The slashed prices are, again, a mystery and will be revealed on the day of the sale.

Other electronic home appliances on sale are ovens, refrigerators, automatic washing machines, split AC and irons among others. Flipkart is teasing the buyers with a wide range of products at competitive prices and has not disclosed all of the discounted prices. The Canon 1300D, Intel Core i3 laptops, Lenovo Yoga 3, and Skullcandy headphones are also on sale. The Big Freedom Sale also has electronic accessories, furniture and home products.

Flipkart is offering cash rewards for PhonePe users from August 8 until August 11, when the Independence Day sale ends. You will need to activate the app to be one of the 1947 customers who will win the reward. And because it is the 71st Independence day, the minimum discount on the website is 71 per cent. There is also a special section ‘Made in India’ for homegrown brands.