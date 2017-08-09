Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale: Check top offers you can avail on Redmi Note 4, Google Pixel XL, Moto C Plus, iPhone 6 and other smartphones

Flipkart’s The Big Freedom Sale is offering great deals on smartphones like Redmi Note 4, Google Pixel XL, Moto C Plus, Lenovo Vibe K5 Note, and Apple iPhone 6. The sale began today and will last until August 9. Here are some of the offers we think you should not miss in this Independence Day sale.
Redmi Note 4
Price – Rs 9,999
Extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange.
Specs – 32 GB, 13 MP primary camera and 5MP front camera, 5.5 inches Full HD Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Google Pixel XL
Price – Rs 48,999
Flat Rs 18,001 off
Specs – 4GB RAM, 5.5 inch Quad HD Display, 12.3MP Primary camera & 8 MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor
Moto C Plus
Price – Rs 6,999
Specs – 16 GB, 5 inch HD Display, 8MP Rear Camera & 2MP Front Camera, Android Nougat 7.0, Mediatek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3Ghz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6
Price – Rs 23,999
Flat Rs 5,501 off
Specs – 32 GB, 4.7 inch Retina HD Display, 8 MP primary camera & 1.2 MP front camera
Lenovo Vibe K5 Note
Price – Rs 9,499
Flat Rs 2,500
Specs – 32 GB, 5.5 inches Full HD Display, 13 MP rear & 8MP front cameras, Mediatek Helio P10 64-bit Processor
Lenovo K6 Power
Price – Rs 8,999
Flat Rs 1,000 off
Specs – 32 GB, 5 inch Full HD Display, 13 MP rear & 8MP front cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
Moto G5 Plus
Price – Rs 14,999
Flat Rs 2,000 off
Specs – 32 GB, 5.2 inch Full HD Display, 12 MP rear & 5 MP front cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor
Lenovo Phab 2
Price – Rs 9,999
Specs – 32 GB, 6.4 inch HD Display, 13 MP rear & 5 MP front cameras, MTK8735 Processor
Moto E4 Plus
Price – Rs 9,999
Flat Rs 999 off with HDFC bank offer.
Specs – 32 GB, 5.5 inch HD Display, 13 MP rear & 5 MP front cameras, MediaTek MTK6737 1.3GHz Processor, Android Nougat 7.1.1, Front Fingerprint Sensor