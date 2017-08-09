Flipkart The Big Freedom Sale: Check top offers you can avail on Redmi Note 4, Google Pixel XL, Moto C Plus, iPhone 6 and other smartphones

The sale began today and will last until August 9. (Flipkart)

Flipkart’s The Big Freedom Sale is offering great deals on smartphones like Redmi Note 4, Google Pixel XL, Moto C Plus, Lenovo Vibe K5 Note, and Apple iPhone 6. The sale began today and will last until August 9. Here are some of the offers we think you should not miss in this Independence Day sale.

Redmi Note 4

Price – Rs 9,999

Extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

Specs – 32 GB, 13 MP primary camera and 5MP front camera, 5.5 inches Full HD Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Google Pixel XL

Price – Rs 48,999

Flat Rs 18,001 off

Specs – 4GB RAM, 5.5 inch Quad HD Display, 12.3MP Primary camera & 8 MP front camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

Moto C Plus

Price – Rs 6,999

Specs – 16 GB, 5 inch HD Display, 8MP Rear Camera & 2MP Front Camera, Android Nougat 7.0, Mediatek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3Ghz Processor, 4000 mAh Battery

Apple iPhone 6

Price – Rs 23,999

Flat Rs 5,501 off

Specs – 32 GB, 4.7 inch Retina HD Display, 8 MP primary camera & 1.2 MP front camera

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note

Price – Rs 9,499

Flat Rs 2,500

Specs – 32 GB, 5.5 inches Full HD Display, 13 MP rear & 8MP front cameras, Mediatek Helio P10 64-bit Processor

Lenovo K6 Power

Price – Rs 8,999

Flat Rs 1,000 off

Specs – 32 GB, 5 inch Full HD Display, 13 MP rear & 8MP front cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor

Moto G5 Plus

Price – Rs 14,999

Flat Rs 2,000 off

Specs – 32 GB, 5.2 inch Full HD Display, 12 MP rear & 5 MP front cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor

Lenovo Phab 2

Price – Rs 9,999

Specs – 32 GB, 6.4 inch HD Display, 13 MP rear & 5 MP front cameras, MTK8735 Processor

Moto E4 Plus

Price – Rs 9,999

Flat Rs 999 off with HDFC bank offer.

Specs – 32 GB, 5.5 inch HD Display, 13 MP rear & 5 MP front cameras, MediaTek MTK6737 1.3GHz Processor, Android Nougat 7.1.1, Front Fingerprint Sensor