Where do Indians like to work? Flipkart, Paytm, Amazon among top 10 sought after companies, check full list here

In an annual ranking list, LinkedIn has highlighted 25 companies in the country that are most sought-after by the professionals. (Repesentative photo)

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network on the internet, has released a list of top companies for India in the year 2018. In an annual ranking list, LinkedIn has highlighted 25 companies in the country that are most sought-after by the professionals. Leading at the first three spots, Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications (Paytm) has become the most sought organisations among the job seekers. The list has been prepared on the basis of LinkedIn data considering billions of actions by more than 546 million professionals on the online professional network platform. Check the list of top 10 companies for India taking the top spots in the year 2018 along with there global headcount:

1) Directi – Internet

Global headcount: More than 1,500

2) Flipkart – Internet

Global headcount: 8,000

3) One 97 Communications (Paytm) – Internet

Global headcount: 17,000

4) Amazon – Internet

Global headcount: 566,000

5) Anheuser-Busch InBev – Consumer Goods

Global headcount: 200,000

6) McKinsey & Company – Management Consulting

Global headcount: 25,000

7) Alphabet (Google) – IT & Services

Global headcount: 80,110

8) KPMG India – Management Consulting

Global headcount: 197,263

9) EY – Accounting

Global headcount: 250,000

10) OYO – Hospitality

Global headcount: 2,700

E-commerce website Amazon which is at number 4 position, had held the 2nd spot for two consecutive years. While Ola has dropped 11 spots from number 5 in 2017 to 16th spot this year. On the other hand, McKinsey & Company has made a significant jump from number 24 to number 6. This year, more than 50 percent of the companies are new entrants to the list including Directi which secured number 1 position, while Anheuser-Busch InBev and EY at 5th and 9th spots respectively. Daimler AG at spot 11 has given stiff competition to the usual top runners, Adobe (position 12), Reliance Industries (position 24), and Ola (position 16).

Highlighting the common threads that make these companies the most preferred among Indian professionals, Charlie mentioned studying the job interest rates, engagement with the company pages on the platform and company’s retention rates as underlying factors. He further said that the data reflected an opportunity to work at solving big problems, rewriting the rules of one’s industry or simply putting a big name on one’s résumé could be powerful motivators.