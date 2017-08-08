Flipkart launches ‘Budding Star Programme’ for employees, to provide financial assistance up to Rs 3 Lakhs

This initiative by Flipkart will aid employees to unleash their talent beyond work. (Photo: Reuters)

Flipkart has launched ‘Budding Star Programme’ for its staff. This programme is aimed towards helping the employees in achieving their dreams. It will offer financial assistance to employees in order to help them explore opportunities that are beyond the walls of the workplace and includes national level competitions and programmes, in a field of their interest. This initiative by Flipkart will aid employees to unleash their talent beyond work and participate in opportunities that will help them achieve success in their personal aspirations.

However, there is a slight catch with the financial assistance that will be provided to the employees. Only those who have completed six months with the company will be eligible for ‘Budding Star Programme’. Candidates will be shortlisted to receive financial assistance up to Rs 3 Lakhs. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the applications, which will be evaluated by an internal Flipkart panel following which the shortlisted candidates will receive the financial assistance within 5 working days. With the help of this programme, employees will be able to cover all national and international level competitions from any field or area of interest recognized by government authorities.

Satheesh KV, Director, Total Rewards, Flipkart while talking about the programme said, “Flipkart wants to be a partner in helping employees nourish and achieve their personal aspirations. We have always strived to create a flexible and inclusive workforce that reflects our cultures and values. We are confident that this initiative will help the Flipsters cross off the most important dreams of their bucket list and in turn make us proud.”