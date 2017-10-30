Flipkart inks deal with Decathlon to bring popular products in sports and fitness category

Major good news for sports accessories lovers is in the pipeline as Flipkart and Decathlon have announced a strategic partnership to bring the latter’s entire selection of sports equipment, fitness products, clothing, footwear and accessories to Indian shoppers’ doorsteps. (Photo: Reuters)

Major good news for sports accessories lovers is in the pipeline as Flipkart and Decathlon have announced a strategic partnership to bring the latter’s entire selection of sports equipment, fitness products, clothing, footwear and accessories to Indian shoppers’ doorsteps. The price of the Decathlon products, on Flipkart, will remain as they are in physical stores as the partnership will also enable Decathlon to market its goods to Flipkart’s customer base across India.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev said, “This is a milestone partnership where a sports retail giant like Decathlon has chosen Flipkart as its preferred partner to expand its reach to online Indian shoppers. We are confident that with this association will further cement Flipkart’s dominance as the most-preferred online destination for every sports & fitness enthusiast.”

On the partnership, Vasudev further said that Flipkart has already emerged as the market leader in online Sports and Fitness wear and in equipment category. After partnering with world’s largest sports goods company, the team looks forward to keeping the record straight and intact as Flipkart expects to gain a lot of momentum. According to Vasudev, “The sports & fitness industry in India is estimated to be worth $1.8 billion, while the online penetration in the category is currently pegged at only 7%. Flipkart, already being the market leader in the online Sports & Fitness wear and equipment category, has witnessed a 100% YoY growth in the category.”

Flipkart lists sports accessories in over 120 product categories (clothing, accessories, fitness equipment, sports goods, sports accessories, outdoor gear etc) from top brands like Domyos, Quechua, Btwin, Kipsta and Kalenji. The e-commerce website offers products across a varied price range, starting from Rupees 99-20,000 with serviceability to 10,000+ PIN codes across the country.