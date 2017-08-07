Flipkart Big Freedom Sale is here, get minimum 71 per cent off; check best offers, date and other details

Flipkart has mentioned some of the best offers on its website. (Photo: Flipkart website)

Flipkart has announced another sale for its customers. The online retailer has announced its Big Freedom Sale. It will start on 9th August and end on 11th August. According to a promotional banner on Flipkart website, “The Big Freedom Sale: India Shops BIG THIS TIME.” Moreover, Flipkart has mentioned some of the offers on its website. Here are some of the offers:-

– One of the offers is from HDFC Bank: 10% instant discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards (T&C apply).

– Also, Flipkart is giving minimum 71% off under ‘Largest Democracy, Legendary Deals’

– Moreover, customers can get up to 50% off on quality products across 30 categories.

– Also, there are offers on Men’s clothing and accessories and ethnic wear and jewellery.

Recently, Flipkart launched ‘Made for India’ brand ‘Billion.’ Also, Flipkart has announced that it will partner with domestic manufacturers and co-create products.

On July 31, Snapdeal had called off the USD 950 million-takeover (over Rs 6,000 crore) by Flipkart, apparently over differences in valuation and terms of what could possibly have been the largest deal in the Indian e-commerce space. Discussions to acquire the beleaguered Snapdeal by Flipkart were initiated in March but contours of the deal could not reach a finality even after several rounds, according to news agency PTI.