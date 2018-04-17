Flipkart, ASUS to launch Indian consumer-oriented products

The partnership would kick off with the launch of “ZenFone Max Pro” on April 23, the company said in a statement. (Reuters)

E-commerce player giant Flipkart and Taiwanese electronics company ASUS on Tuesday announced a long-term partnership under which Flipkart will become ASUS’ premier partner and seller for smartphones that have been customised to address Indian customers’ needs. On the marketing front, both companies would extensively support each other in the planning and execution of marketing activities for ASUS ZenFones. The partnership would kick off with the launch of “ZenFone Max Pro” on April 23, the company said in a statement.

“With ASUS, we are multiplying our efforts by collaborating to leverage our individual strengths — data-driven research and insights, and technological prowess — to build smartphones truly customised for India,” said Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. ASUS also announced aiding the digital education of the needy through its CSR initiatives.

“We see tremendous opportunity in creating products and services that address India’s special market needs. With Flipkart’s partnership, we aim to gain more insights about Indian consumers’ needs which can help us develop even more suitable products for the Indian market,” added Jerry Shen, ASUS CEO.