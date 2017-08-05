Flipkart announces The Big Freedom Sale: Minimum 71 per cent off; check best offers, date and other details

Flipkart is giving minimum 71% off under ‘Largest Democracy, Legendary Deals’. (Photo: Flipkart website)

Famous online shopping website Flipkart has once again come up with a sale for its customers. Flipkart has announced The Big Freedom Sale. According to a promotional banner on Flipkart website, “The Big Freedom Sale: India Shops BIG THIS TIME.” According to Flipkart website, the sale will be on from 9th August to 11th August. Moreover, Flipkart has mentioned some of the offers on its website. Here are some of the offers:-

– One of the offers is from HDFC Bank: 10% instant discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards (T&C apply).

– Also, Flipkart is giving minimum 71% off under ‘Largest Democracy, Legendary Deals’.

– Moreover, customers can get up to 50% off on quality products across 30 categories.

– Also, there are offers on Men’s clothing and accessories and ethnic wear and jewellery.

The sale starts on 9th August and will continue till 11th August.

Earlier, in the week, Flipkart launched ‘Made for India’ brand ‘Billion.’ Also, Flipkart has announced that it will partner with domestic manufacturers and co-create products.

On July 31, Snapdeal had called off the USD 950 million-takeover (over Rs 6,000 crore) by Flipkart, apparently over differences in valuation and terms of what could possibly have been the largest deal in the Indian e-commerce space. Discussions to acquire the beleaguered Snapdeal by Flipkart were initiated in March but contours of the deal could not reach a finality even after several rounds, according to news agency PTI.