Flipkart has announced the launch of its Made-for-India brand, Billion, that will span across categories such as home appliances and fashion. Billion will be positioned as a private label and is an initiative of founder Sachin Bansal.The products are conceived and tested in Indian conditions and are backed by product reviews, customer feedback and research-based customer behaviour insights to address the need gaps for customers in India, Flipkart said.