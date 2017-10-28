Flipkart, Amazon drive bulk of smartphone sales growth; LTE phones make 97 pct of shipments in Q3

The report stated that bulk of the growth was driven by festive season sale held by e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon. (Reuters)

LTE capable smartphones contributed to 97% of smartphone shipments in Q3 CY2017, technology market research firm Counterpoint Research said in its latest report, adding that in total over 84 million handsets were shipped including both feature phones and smartphones. However, the report pointed out that in terms of installed base almost 40% smartphones are still only 3G or 2G capable signaling a faster upgrade cycle. As for overall performance during the quarter, smartphone shipments grew by 18% YoY while featurephone shipments declined by 4% YoY. The report stated that bulk of the growth was driven by festive season sale held by e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon. “India continues to be an attractive destination for handset OEMs. With strong smartphone growth and a sizeable featurephone market for at least three to four years, OEMs in India can target a diverse set of audiences. This has allowed a number of OEM’s to still realize double digit growth in the featurephone segment in spite of being absent in the smartphone segment,” said, Karn Chauhan, research analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Affordable mid-end segment where price of handsets ranged between Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 ($150-$230) was the fastest growing category driven by strong performance of Chinese handset companies including Xiaomi, iTel, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus that contributed to almost half of the shipments. Hot on the heels was the premium segment. With mobile handsets priced upwards of Rs 30,000 ($465), premium segment posted a three fold year-on-year growth during Q3 CY2017, largely due to strong performance of brands such as Apple, Samsung and OnePlus. Local brands too found a reason to cheer thanks to a better quarter in terms of sale, as these firms continue to recover from the adverse impact of demonetisation rolled out last year, when sales were all-time low. For instance, Micromax and Lava grew 41% and 24% quarter-on-quarter respectively. In fact, amongst home-grown handset players Micromax’s Bharat 2 was the bestselling model in the sub $75 segment. Micromax Bharat 2 price in India starts from Rs 3,459.