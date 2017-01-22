Five of top-10 firms take Rs 39,594-crore hit in m-cap

RIL’s m-cap plummeted by Rs 20,904.96 crore to Rs 3,32,695.29 crore. (Reuters)

Five of the top-10 most valued Indian companies suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 39,593.68 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL taking the steepest hit. While RIL, CIL, Infosys, ONGC and HDFC saw erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, ITC, HUL, TCS, HDFC Bank and SBI on the other hand made gains. RIL’s m-cap plummeted by Rs 20,904.96 crore to Rs 3,32,695.29 crore.

The valuation of CIL tanked by Rs 6,859.19 crore to Rs 1,88,550.05 crore and that of Infosys plunged by Rs 6,052.45 crore to Rs 2,17,934.11 crore.

ONGC’s m-cap fell by Rs 4,619.97 crore to Rs 2,53,328.06 crore, while HDFC saw its valuation went down by Rs 1,157.11 crore to Rs 1,96,043.03 crore.

On the other hand, ITC’s m-cap soared by Rs 7,212.21 crore to Rs 3,09,640.19 crore.

HUL witnessed surge in m-cap by Rs 7,174.57 crore to Rs 1,86,365.69 crore, while TCS saw a rise of Rs 6,985.17 crore to Rs 4,50,725.54 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation moved up by Rs 1,022.15 crore to Rs 3,16,010.34 crore and SBI added Rs 77.62 crore to take its m-cap to Rs 1,94,845.70 crore.

In terms of market valuation, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, CIL and HUL.

Over the past week, both key indices Sensex and Nifty recorded fall of 203.56 points, or 0.74 per cent, and 51 points, or 0.60 per cent, respectively.