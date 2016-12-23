Five crazy rules by Indian airlines that annoy flyers

Here are 5 crazy rules Indian airlines have adopted to divest flyers of their money. (Representative Image by Reuters)

The Narnendra Modi government has been taking a slew of measures to make air travel more affordable to flyers across the country. But airlines operating in India seem to have come up with smart as well as ingenious ways to squeeze money out of travellers. While the Centre has ensured that measures like visa on arrival in many countries is available to Indian citizens and come up with a slew of measures like reduced air fares, multiple incentives for carriers to connect lower-tier cities etc, the airlines seem set on using non-ticket sources to boost their revenues. With more and more people opting for air trips, airlines should consider about making travel more cheap rather than simply looking to boost their profits. Here are 5 crazy rules Indian airlines have adopted to divest flyers of their money.

1. Pay extra for your family: Earlier this year, Indigo had announced that families will not be allotted seats in premium extra legroom rows that are not exit row seats for a premium. The provision that allows airlines to charge such a fee has been around for a few years now but its implementation was rare. Also, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has till now not released a revised set of rules that govern how much airlines can charge for such ancillary services. Now if you are travelling with your family and you want to seat together, splash a hefty amount to avail that service. This heavy charge is levied mainly on international travel, but it is expected to be implemented throughout the domestic market as well. Seat selection fee is even imposed on middle seats. Apart from that, extra legroom seats draw more charges that increase the seat selection fee. Furthermore, if you opt out of seat selection, it depends on the airline officials whether they will book tickets for you that put your family together or far apart on the plane. Even if seats are available together, you wouldn’t know for sure. It depends on them whether they choose to force the option of extra levy on you, The Indian Express report said.

You may also like to watch

2. Seat selection fee: “Now the preferred seat select scheme is available on every single route operated by Air India. These seats which can be availed by a passenger in exchange of payment provide comfort of extra leg space and that of deplaning much faster upon arrival, Air India had said in a statement. This another ways of charging extra. If you want to travel sitting on a window or aisle seat, you have to pay more.

3. Checked-in baggage Charges: All domestic airlines allow free checked-in baggage up to 15 kg. Beyond that limit, the charge was Rs 300 per extra kg till the government finalised a rate of Rs 100 per additional kilogram up to a certain level. Against the backdrop of concerns in certain quarters about carriers charging high for extra baggage, DGCA has decided to reduce steeply the additional charge levied from passengers in this regard. Now, airlines would charge Rs 100 per extra kg till 20 kg from the current rate of Rs 300.

4. Cancellation fee: Though the central government has come with the revised norms that caps ticket cancellation charges and bars airlines from levying additional amount for refund process, still passengers shell out a decent amount. The move came as a relief to air passengers against the backdrop of many carriers hiking the cancellation charges in recent times.

5. Convenience Fee: Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for cashless transaction, airlines should also consider about the convenience fee. Anyone who is purchasing tickets through Credit/ Debit Cards and Net Banking, has to pay extra. Yes, bank levied extra charges but a few airlines have also implemented their own norms too.

(With agency inputs)