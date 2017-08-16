First power utility to use QR code for bill payment: Tata Power

The company said though this functionality of bill payments through a QR code has been introduced in other service industries, it will be launched in the power industry for the first time in India by Tata Power. (Reuters)

Tata Power today said it has become the first power utility to introduce a QR code based bill payments system in India. “Tata Power has become the first power utility to introduce QR code service for bill payments in Mumbai,” Tata Power said in a BSE filing today.

According to the statement, the QR code linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be printed on the electricity bills. The customers can scan the QR code with BHIM app or any other UPI linked bank app and pay their bills without any hassle, it said.

The bill details will be displayed on the app, post which the customer can authorise the payment within a few seconds and his bill will be paid instantaneously.

Some of the advantages of QR code service are that the consumer need not visit any Tata Power bill collection/ customer relation centre or any other payment avenues and can make the payment from the comfort of his home/office or on-the-go.

Besides, all bill details will be auto captured while scanning the QR code and the consumer has to pay using a single tap on his smartphone. The consumer also need not remember his debit/credit or net banking account and IFSC code details.

Ashok Sethi, COO and ED, Tata Power, said, “With this, Tata Power will revolutionise electricity bill payments in the city. The service will provide safer payment options to the consumers and contribute to the financial inclusion in the country.”