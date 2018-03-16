First for Bihar: Sushil Modi inaugurates Startup hub in Patna

Modi, who is also an IT minister, said this while inaugurating the state’s first “startup hub” here in the state capital. (PTI)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today said the state government is committed to provide necessary assistance to youths who would come forward to set up startups in the state. Exhorting youths working in the field of Information Technology, Modi said that “youths should come forward in setting up startups. They should take risks and try to do something different. The state government is committed to provide necessary assistance in the field.”

Modi, who is also an IT minister, said this while inaugurating the state’s first “startup hub” here in the state capital. Work station and office space equipped with free of cost “plug and play” facility would be made available for 31 startup companies in the newly inaugurated startup hub, he said.

The startup hub would instill a sense of entrepreneurship among youths of the state, Dy CM said adding that policy and structural reforms have been initiated recently in order to promote IT enable services and ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) in the state. The work on IT tower, which would come up at Dakbungalow, the heart of the capital under PPP mode, has been started while an IT Park in Bihta (in Patna district) and IT city at Rajgir (in Nalanda district) have been proposed to be set up, Modi said.

The startup hub would be developed as common facility centre, he said. Stating that the next revolution would come through IT, Modi exhorted youths to come up with the ideas as how things can be made better in the field of health, agriculture, skill development etc.