Fiat India cuts prices of Linea and Punto Evo to boost sales

FCA India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the world’s seventh largest automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, on Thursday announced a sharp cut in prices of Fiat Linea and Fiat Punto Evo by reducing up to 7.3% on the former and close to 7% on the latter. The new prices will be applicable with immediate effect on the current model year of the Linea and Punto EVO. This move brings the Linea range under the R10 lakhs (ex-showroom). FCA that parents both Fiat and Jeep brands, as part of its vision for 2017, is also sharpening its focus on customer centricity, said a press release.

FCA has revisited its pricing strategy on Fiat products to make them more attainable than before. The prices of the Urban Cross and the Avventura were already realigned in 2016 and so was the Abarth Punto which is the most affordable hot-hatch in India today, being positioned under R10 lakh ex-showroom. Offering a price benefit of up to 7.3% on the current model year of the Fiat Linea and close to 7% Fiat Punto EVO, customers will now spend less on registration, insurance premium outflow which optimises the initial Cost of Ownership, the company said.

This enhances the value of the Linea and Punto EVO product package as both these cars offer many aspirational, premium features as standard across the range, right from their base variants.