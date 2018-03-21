Feedback Infra Group concludes Rs 685-crore investment

In 2015, ADV raised 0 million for its debut fund and has a current portfolio of 10 investments across India, China and Southeast Asia.

Feedback Infra, a provider of professional and technical services in the infrastructure arena, has recently concluded a financial transaction that will provide the company greater power to serve the Indian market and select international markets in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Indian subcontinent, according to a press release. Feedback Infra has been providing advisory, engineering and construction management services in the three verticals of transportation, energy and urban infra for close to three decades. Five years ago, operations and maintenance services were added to its portfolio. The investment in Feedback Group marks the first investment from Asian private equity manager ADV’s second fund.

In 2015, ADV raised $550 million for its debut fund and has a current portfolio of 10 investments across India, China and Southeast Asia.

Feedback Infra Group consists of Feedback Infra; Feedback Highways OMT; Feedback Power Operations & Maintenance Services; Feedback Energy Distribution Company; Dubai Consultants. Feedback Infra Group closed FY2016-17 with revenues of `859.1crore.