Fear of lay-offs still looms large over IT sector: FITE

Though the forced resignations and terminations in the IT sector have slowed down, the trend has not come to an end, according to Forum for IT Employees (FITE), the workers’ union for information technology professionals. As an evidence to the illegal terminations that is going on in the IT sector, a few more affected employees filed a petition at the Labour Commissioner’s office in Chennai on July 5, FITE said. Four employees from CTS, three from Syntel, and one employee who worked at HTC, submitted the petitions, said Vinod A J, general secretary, FITE.