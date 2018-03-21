Farmers’ body for scrapping of PDS

The meeting was called to discuss the farmers’ distress in view of the informal ministerial conference of the WTO.

Amidst the debate on the continuity of the food procurement programme, which became a bone of contention at the World Trade Organisation, a farmers’ body in India has said the public distribution system (PDS) be scrapped and the government should stay away from procurement and storage.

“The Food Security Act should be scrapped, and government intervention in the agriculture sector through procurement, storage and PDS must end to free the farmers from the clutches of middlemen and vagaries of government policies,” said Guni Ram Thakur, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Haryana.

Speaking at a meeting of Kisan Coordination Committee (KCC), held in New Delhi during March 16-17, Thakur said food security may be provided to the poor and the needy in the form or food stamp or direct benefit transfer (DBT), rather than breaking the back of farmers. The meeting was called to discuss the farmers’ distress in view of the informal ministerial conference of the WTO.

Pointing that liberalisation of the Indian economy, started in 1991, had completely bypassed agriculture, KCC chairman Bhupinder Singh Mann lamented the hopes on WTO that it would secure Indian farmers’ access to international market and ensure freedom to farmers too have now been belied.

According to Saroja Kashikar, a KCC member from Maharashtra, liberalising export and import of agriculture produce will help develop the food supply chain, and stabilise prices. “This will make agriculture more predictable for farmers, and benefit the consumers as uncertainty and price volatility pose the biggest threat to both of them,” she said.

Gunvant Patil, president of Shetkari Sanghatana, Maharashtra, alleged that the poverty and indebtedness of farmers are a direct consequence of the government’s anti-farmer policies. He sought complete and unconditional liberation of farmers from the burden of debt, until the regulatory red tapes are removed.