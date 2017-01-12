Facebook-WPP launch Creative Ambassador Program in India

The main motive of the program was to educate WPP Creative agencies in a scaled way and to empower them to develop award winning, mobile first creatives that exceed their clients’ business objectives. (Reuters)

Aimed at educating WPP creative agencies and unveiling new possibilities of leveraging the platform, Facebook recently hosted the Creative Ambassador Program in Mumbai.

As the adoption of mobile accelerates in India, it is transforming the way people are discovering, experiencing, sharing and connecting with people, ideas and organizations that matter to them.

With the Creative Ambassador Program, Facebook is focused on helping partners develop ideas that intrigue and engage for the mobile world.

The program was launched in Asia-Pacific in June last year and has been rolled out in Hong Kong, Singapore and now in India.

“Mobile is the future of consumer and brand interaction. Nowhere is such opportunity more evident than in Asia and in particular, India with smartphones fast becoming the device of choice for spending,” says Ranjan Kapur, WPP Country Manager for India.

Umang Bedi, Managing Director, Facebook India and South Asia said, “Creative agencies have always been at the forefront of every award winning creative work and we see great potential in working together to make rich creative expressions on Facebook and Instagram.”

“The Creative Ambassador Program will help us bring together and educate creative talent to leverage the Facebook targeting tools and personalized marketing at scale to build brands and produce best in class work in a mobile-first world,” he added.

The two-day program was run by Facebook’s Agency team, Creative Shop team and Blueprint team.

It kicked off with a deep dive into different segments of the creative journey with Facebook and Instagram on the first day, and was attended by top creative directors, planning directors, copywriters and client leaders from WPP agencies across India.

Day two of the program included partnering with the Blueprint team to run Blueprint Live, a bespoke version especially for Creative Agencies that helps them to come up with “the big idea” and creative concepts.

Scott Spirit, WPP chief digital and strategy officer says, “WPP agencies are constantly reinventing ways in which clients can reach out to their audiences. By partnering with Facebook, WPP agencies will have access to the latest technology and knowledge that will enable them to help clients stay ahead of the curve.”

This global programme was co-created by Scott Spirit, Global Head of Strategy for WPP and Edel Horgan, APAC Lead on WPP for Facebook.

The partnership program will be expanded to Australia this year, followed by New York to ensure people are up-to-speed on everything Facebook and Instagram has to offer and ensure creative agencies never miss out on new opportunities.