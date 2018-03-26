Facebook data leak row: What Apple’s Tim Cook finds wrong with social media privacy policies

Following Facebook data breach, Tim Cook said that the current situation has become very dire, and a well-crafted regulation is necessary. (Image: Reuters)

With a strong backlash campaign against Facebook gaining traction after a data leak of 50 million users’ personal information, Apple CEO Tim Cook raised concerns over social media privacy policies and called for strict regulation. In an interview to Bloomberg, Tim Cook said that the current situation has become very dire, and a well-crafted regulation is necessary. According to Tim Cook, the social media companies today have the ability of anyone to know what consumers have been browsing about for years, who their contacts are are, and every other intimate detail of their lives. Such lax policies, according to Cook is a serious breach of privacy, and it “it shouldn’t exist.”

Elaborating further, Cook said that users in many countries were giving up data – probably without knowing fully what they were doing. “These detailed profiles that were being built of them – that one day something would occur,” Tim Cook said adding that people would be incredibly offended by what had been done without them being aware of it. Cook noted that this has happened more than just once.

The Facebook data breach scandal has snowballed into a major issue with many companies going on record to say that they were “Taking a break,” from the social media site. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted last week that he would be deleting the Facebook page of SpaceX and soon followed up on it. Mozilla, which created the Firefox web browser said, “We’re taking a break from Facebook.” According to the company’s statement, it will not be advertising on its Facebook page. However, the company has not deleted its page and said it will consider returning if Facebook takes stronger actions to protect users’ data and improves privacy settings.

Despite a public apology from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the company has been under tremendous pressure of late. Rebuffing the allegations that Facebook didn’t have measures to prevent data leak, Mark Zuckerberg said that since 2014 said that the company took adequate measures. However, in his letter, Zuckerberg admitted having made some mistakes and vowed to step up the efforts.