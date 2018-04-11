Facebook committed to ensure integrity of elections in India and other countries: Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is committed to ensure the integrity of elections in countries like India, Pakistan and the US, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said as he was questioned for nearly five hours by senators over the Cambridge Analytica scandal that has shaken the social media giant. (Express Photo)

Facebook is committed to ensure the integrity of elections in countries like India, Pakistan and the US, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said as he was questioned for nearly five hours by senators over the Cambridge Analytica scandal that has shaken the social media giant. Zuckerberg’s first day of testimony came after it was recently revealed that the British marketing firm Cambridge Analytica tied to US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign improperly collected profile data of up to 87 million Facebook users. The scandal shook confidence in Facebook, leading some people to go as far as abandoning the social media site altogether — a revolt called the hashtag #DeleteFacebook.

Zuckerberg, 33, who is also the founder of Facebook, said data privacy and foreign interference in elections were topics that they have discussed at the Facebook board meeting. “These are some of the biggest issues that the company has faced, and we feel a huge responsibility to get these right,” he told lawmakers, adding that “this is one of my top priorities in 2018”. He said Facebook was taking steps to ensure integrity of elections in countries like the United States, India, Brazil, and Pakistan. “2018 is is an incredibly important year for elections. Not just in the US mid-terms, but, around the world, there are important elections — in India, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan and Hungary — and we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect the integrity of these elections,” he said.

Zuckerberg admitted that his organisation faces charges of failing to prevent Cambridge Analytica from gathering personal information of Facebook users to try to influence election. Zuckerberg said after the US 2016 election, Facebook’s top priority was to protect the integrity of other elections around the world. “What we’re going to do is to ask a valid government identity and we’re going to verify the location. We are going to do that so that someone sitting in Russia, for example, couldn’t say that they’re in America and, therefore, able to run an election advertisement,” he said. Zuckerberg said his one of the greatest regrets was that Facebook has been slow in identifying the Russian information operations in 2016.

“We expected them to do a number of more traditional cyber attacks, which we did identify and notify the campaigns that they were trying to hack into them,” he said. The Facebook CEO said he was now more confidant as his company has set the things right. Since the 2016 election, there have been several important elections around the world where it has had a better record, he said. “There was the French presidential election. There was the German election. There was the US Senate Alabama special election last year,” Zuckerberg added. He said Facebook has deployed new Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that better identify fake accounts, trying to interfere in elections or spread misinformation. “Between those three elections, we were able to proactively remove tens of thousands of accounts before they could do significant harm,” he said.

Zuckerberg told US senators that Facebook is in a constant battle with Russian operators seeking to exploit the social network. “This is an arms race. They’re going to keep getting better,” he said. He said Facebook will have more than 20,000 people, by the end of this year, working on security and content review across the company. Zuckerberg said they had developed tools which identify people when they try to create fake accounts. “There are people in Russia whose job it is to try to exploit our systems and other internet systems and other systems as well. We need to invest in getting better at this too,” he said. But the Facebook chief fended off questions from senators about how the social network might be regulated more closely after the scandal.

When pressed, Zuckerberg said he would welcome regulation, if it was the “right regulation,” though he avoided specifics. Meanwhile, CNN commented that Zuckerberg emerged unscathed from yesterday’s Senate committee hearing, and he did so in large part because most of the senators who asked him questions had no clue how Facebook worked, what the solutions to its problems are, or even what they were trying to achieve by calling its CEO to testify, other than getting some good soundbites in.