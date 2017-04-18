Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees augmented reality’s future in the camera

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s annual conference for software developers in San Jose California on Tuesday, said that the company will make ‘camera’ the augmented reality platform. (Reuters)

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s annual conference for software developers in San Jose California on Tuesday, said that the company will make ‘camera’ the augmented reality platform. Zuckerberg revealed that he sees the future of augmented reality in the smartphone camera, and not just in special goggles. He said that Facebook’s ‘act two’ will be augmented reality, that will let the users digitally overlay communication on top of the real world. According to Zuckerberg, if things go digital, the affordability and accessibility will be much more. CNCB quoted him saying, “Think about how many things in our life don’t have to be physical, but can be digital,” he added, “And think about how much more … affordable and accessible they will be.”

Addressing an audience of company’s core innovators, Zuckerberg also said based on the camera, he envisions a new platform that will replace today’s primitive tools. Zuckerberg said new phone-based applications might include creating a three-dimensional scene from a single two-dimensional photo or splattering the walls of your house with colorful (virtual) art.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



Zuckerberg also mentioned that the physical community is strengthened by Facebook’s digital relationships and that the pressure for him now will be to push the optimism around the company’s goal to make the world more open and connected. Zuckerberg said Facebook has ‘a lot of work’ to do.

Further the Facebook founder also briefly addressed a tragedy that took place Monday, when a man posted video of a murder on Facebook. That raised questions about the company’s ability to monitor gruesome material on its site. Zuckerberg pledged that his company would work to prevent postings of incidents like the fatal shooting in Cleveland that remained was visible on social network site for some two hours.