Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal: How to know if your data was shared

Facebook will send a detailed message on their respective news feeds. (Reuters)

Over 80 million Facebook users were affected in the Cambridge Analytica scandal that sent shock waves all across the world. Out of the total affected affected users, 70 million reside in the US and over a million each in the US, the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK. In order to address the concerns of these users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica, Facebook will send a detailed message on their respective news feeds, AP reported.

According to the reports, Facebook, starting Monday, will send notice titled ‘Protecting Your Information’ to all 2.2 billion users along with with a link to check out what apps they use and what kind of information they have shared with those applications. These apps can be shut off, if the user wants such.

The data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has been accused of stealing Facebook data to influence elections across the world including the last one in the US in which Donald Trump emerged victorious. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday told the Congress that the social media company should have done more to prevent the data from being misused. He also offered a broad apology to the lawmakers. The company made a big mistake by not taking a broad view of the responsibility that it holds, Mark Zuckerberg said.

He is scheduled to answer questions in the two-day Congressional hearing where he will be interrogated about the data leak and the role his company played in the US 2016 general elections.

The whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica scam had previously anticipated that data of over 50 million people were compromised in the scam by a personality quiz that collected data from the people and their friends.