Ezedox: A central place for all your documents

L-R: EzeDox co-founders Premananda Mohapatra, Veerendra Mishra and Vaibhav Jain

Imagine the irony of having to still sort through important paper documents in spite of technology advancements. “This, coupled with realising the inefficiencies of paper-based documentation—both in terms of cost and processes—is what gave birth to our start-up, ezeDox,” says Veerendra Mishra, CEO and co-founder of this Bengaluru-based firm.

Mishra, having worked in financial services industry for more than a decade, knew the pain of repeated paperwork faced by customers. He was determined to solve this pain for customers as well as companies. Paper-based processes have a lot of issues such as: No digital authentication, physical presence and wet signatures, fake documents and ID theft by field executives, trouble with document exchange, huge cost of record keeping, paper-based or partially digital processes, among other issues.

“EzeDox solves all these problems, both for individuals as well as organisations,” says Mishra. Though the solution has the potential to cater to various industries, it is currently focussing only on financial services. “We are at different stages of discussions with a couple of banks, mutual fund companies and wealth advisory firms who are exploring various use cases we could solve with our solution,” he informs.

The start-up has been bootstrapped for more than one year and has recently started discussions for external funding. It has also been receiving inbound queries from early stage funds and angel investor groups. “In Oracle, we found a partner whose vision of transforming India into a digital nation resonated with ours. Oracle’s legacy in enterprise applications, huge customer base and a vast network of partners was a blessing for us. A bunch of amazing mentors provided us the fillip we needed to fine-tune our solution and sharpen our approach to doing business,” he says.

EzeDox aims to become a go-to-organisation for anyone who deals with documents, engages with their customers through documents, forms, signatures and authentication. “We would like to see a future where our users should be able to avail and organise all their documents at one place and use ezeDox platform to avail a service from any organisation digitally – which means no physical authentication, no physical presence, no wet signature or submitting copies of various documents,” concludes Mishra.