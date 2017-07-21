EY India’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services expands in Bangladesh market

EY’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services has a dedicated forensic team catering the market, based out of Kolkata and Dhaka. (Image Source: Reuters)

EY India’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services has expanded its operations in the region in the last six months and has made its foray in Bangladesh. “Being one of the ten emerging markets of the future and the second fastest growing economy in the world, Bangladesh has seen an influx of multi-national corporations and a burgeoning domestic sector. But, the thriving environment has led to an increase in fraud risks that need to be addressed proactively,” EY India said in a statement. EY’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services has a dedicated forensic team catering the market, based out of Kolkata and Dhaka.

“Organisations in Bangladesh are looking to capitalise on the business opportunities present, but can potentially face challenges around fraud and misconduct. There is a need in the market for forensic services to enable corporates to build ethical business, foster transparency and at the same time, deter perpetrators… we see the demand accelerating in the near future and are looking to double our team over the next one year,” EY India and Bangladesh, national leader, Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services, Arpinder Singh said.

According to their study the company has found that almost half (48 per cent) of respondents have said their organisations have not conducted anti-fraud, bribery and corruption trainings for their employees.