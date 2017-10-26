Extend UDAN scheme to ASEAN & South Asian countries: Sarbananda Sonowal to Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today requested Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju to extend UDAN Scheme to connect capitals of ASEAN and South Asian countries with Guwahati. (Image: PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today requested Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju to extend UDAN Scheme to connect capitals of ASEAN and South Asian countries with Guwahati. He also urged Raju to ensure that Guwahati becomes the regional aviation hub in the light of the Act East Policy and Prime Minister’s vision for North East as the new engine of new India. “The capitals of ASEAN and South Asian countries are within two hours flying time, we propose that Udan scheme may be tweaked to cover all destinations within two hours flying time from Guwahati, making the capital city as the regional aviation hub”, Sonowal said when he called on the Union Minister at New Delhi. “The single modification in the scheme would be a true action on Act East Policy thus bringing in huge economic benefits to the North East”, he added, an official release said here.

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is a regional airport development and “Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)” of the Government of India, with the objective of “Let the common citizen of the country fly”, aimed at making air travel affordable and widespread. The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Civil Aviation Minister for approving the new terminal of the LGBI Airport and requested him to lay the foundation stone. The Union Minister said that the ministry would examine the proposal mooted and consider bringing in a new scheme for air connectivity with ASEAN and South Asian countries from Guwahati.